CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 56,312 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CI Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

