Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $320.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $328.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

