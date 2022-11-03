Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.89 billion. Cigna also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $23.10- EPS.

Cigna Trading Up 1.0 %

CI traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.11. 127,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.95 and its 200 day moving average is $275.97. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $328.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.58.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cigna by 33.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $44,063,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cigna by 27.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,960,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

