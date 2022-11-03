Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

CINF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 573.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 96,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 101.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 115,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

