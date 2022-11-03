Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

CTAS stock opened at $415.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

