Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Boosted by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 40,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 495,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 173,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 490,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

