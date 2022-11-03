Citigroup Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $116.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $119.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $2,220,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

