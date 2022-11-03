Citigroup Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

