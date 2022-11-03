Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.56.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

