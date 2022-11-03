Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $319.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.46 and a 200-day moving average of $330.87.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

