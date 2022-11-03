Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,031 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $456.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.24.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

