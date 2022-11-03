Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,070 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $270.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $276.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.03 and a 200-day moving average of $250.85.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

