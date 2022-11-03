Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 247 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

