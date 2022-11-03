Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 8,704 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

