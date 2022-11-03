Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWAN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 7,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,992. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -291.28 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

