Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $16.09. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 7,633 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,679,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 15.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

