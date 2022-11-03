Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

CWEN.A traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $32.28. 149,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

