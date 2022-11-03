Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of CWEN opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

