Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 66,389 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.