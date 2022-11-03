CMG Global Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $7.43 on Thursday, reaching $489.49. 66,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,750. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $491.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

