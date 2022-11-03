CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $177.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,609,930. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.