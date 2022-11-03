CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 757 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

