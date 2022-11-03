Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

