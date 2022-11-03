Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.43-$4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.30 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.43-4.46 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a downgrade rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $93.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.