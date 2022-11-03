Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.47. 148,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,474. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

