Coin98 (C98) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.17 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $67.02 million and approximately $21.17 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.11 or 0.01603692 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005795 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024721 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00041612 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.31 or 0.01798247 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.