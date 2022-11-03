Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.77 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

