Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.