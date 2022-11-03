Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) SVP Ty L. Garrison Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

