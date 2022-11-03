Compound (COMP) Market Cap Tops $349.35 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Compound has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $48.07 or 0.00239027 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $349.35 million and approximately $42.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.44418121 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $44,062,965.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

