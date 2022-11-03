Compound USD Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $918.59 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

