Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 195,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,365. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.