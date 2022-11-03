Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.37% of Pure Storage worth $28,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

