Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Baidu by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 36.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,719,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $128.62. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

