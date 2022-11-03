Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 444,800 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $30,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $167,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

