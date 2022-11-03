Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Sempra worth $31,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

SRE opened at $150.54 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

