Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 184,120 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,120 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 156.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

