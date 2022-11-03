Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 189,100 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 189,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Open Text worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.