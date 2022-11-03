Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 747,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,580,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

BKR opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

