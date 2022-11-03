Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $304.75

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $304.75 and last traded at $304.75, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 983.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 929.06%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

