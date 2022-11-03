Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.50.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 0.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.59. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 0.16 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 163.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

