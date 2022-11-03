CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. CoreCivic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.28-$1.32 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.
CoreCivic stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 35.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
