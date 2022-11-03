CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. CoreCivic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.28-$1.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

CoreCivic Trading Down 2.5 %

CoreCivic stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 35.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

