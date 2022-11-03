Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.04

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 38721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOL. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

