Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Northeast Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 168.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 229.0% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 343,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 45,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $489.36. 18,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.39 and a 200 day moving average of $502.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

