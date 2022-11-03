Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 305,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,658,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.63. 59,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.