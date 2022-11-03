Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 7.0% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.56. The company had a trading volume of 69,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.39 and its 200 day moving average is $502.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

