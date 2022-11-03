Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.69-$2.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.