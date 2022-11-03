Covenant 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $191,305.00 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $158.15 million and $191,305.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00012529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

