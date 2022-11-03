Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 184,338 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,338 shares during the quarter. Apyx Medical accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Apyx Medical worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APYX. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 469,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP grew its position in Apyx Medical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 410,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apyx Medical

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $70,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on APYX. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

