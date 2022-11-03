Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.05 Million in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.30% of USHG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 150.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

HUGS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.